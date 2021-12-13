Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is expected to plead guilty in a civil rights case tied to the death of Black man George Floyd at a US District Court hearing in Minnesota.

The federal docket entry on Monday showed a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday for Chauvin to change his current not guilty plea in the case.

These types of notices indicate a defendant is planning to plead guilty.

The court system also sent out instructions for the media to attend the hearing.

Chauvin, along with three other former Minneapolis police officers, pleaded not guilty in September to the federal charges that they violated Floyd's civil rights during the deadly arrest on May 25, 2020.

Chauvin's lawyer Eric Nelson was not immediately available for comment.

The killing of 46-year-old Floyd sparked America's biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades.