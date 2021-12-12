Powerful tornadoes that have swept through the US state of Kentucky, leave many residents without power, gas or even a roof over their heads.

They woke up on Sunday to a landscape scarred by a string of storms that obliterated buildings, homes and anything else in their way.

The death toll rose to more than 80 in Kentucky alone, the state's governor said, adding he expects the statewide fatalities from the disaster to surpass 100.

"I can tell you from reports that I've received, I know we've lost more than 80 Kentuckians," Governor Andy Beshear told CNN. "That number is going to exceed more than 100."

The new figure brings to 93 the confirmed death toll from the storms that ravaged six US states overnight Friday into Saturday, with dozens still missing and several towns devastated.

Authorities said they had little hope of finding survivors beneath the rubble.

Rescue workers, volunteers and residents were due to begin the long process of recovering what they could and clearing out fields of debris.

Six workers were killed at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois. A nursing home was struck in Missouri. More than 70,000 people were left without power in Tennessee.

But nowhere suffered as much as the small town of Mayfield, Kentucky, where the powerful twisters, which weather forecasters say are unusual in winter, destroyed a candle factory and the fire and police stations.

Across the town of 10,000 people in the state's southwestern corner, homes were flattened or missing roofs, giant trees had been uprooted and street signs were mangled.

Widespread devastation

People combed through the rubble of their homes for belongings until night fell on Saturday. Then the power-deprived town was mired in darkness, save for occasional flashlights and emergency vehicle headlights.