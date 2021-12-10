A newly formed Bulgarian anti-corruption party, which won last month's parliamentary elections, has struck a four-way coalition deal, ending the country's prolonged political crisis.

"The agreement was signed by all our coalition partners just now," Kiril Petkov, the 41-year-old co-founder of the We Continue the Change (PP) party told public radio on Friday.

"For the first time in Bulgaria's modern history we have a detailed document on all possible policies," Petkov said.

The accord was "140 pages long and will enable the coalition to be strong and to work for a long time," he added.

READ MORE: The Harvard Boys: A new dawn for Bulgarian politics?