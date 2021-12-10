The United States has won an appeal in London's High Court to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradited to face criminal charges, including breaking a spying law and conspiring to hack government computers.

"The court allows the appeal," Judge Timothy Holroyde said on Friday.

He said the United States had given a package of assurances to Britain about the conditions of Assange's detention.

Assange's partner, Stella Moris, said they would "appeal this decision at the earliest possible moment".

US authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 50, of 18 counts relating to Wikileaks’ release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

The United States was appealing against a January 4 ruling by a London District Judge that Assange should not be extradited because he would likely commit suicide in a US prison.

US assurances

A two-day hearing was held in October where US lawyers argued that the original judge had not given sufficient weight to other expert testimony about Assange's mental state.

They also sought to assure the court that he would not be held in punishing isolation at a federal supermax prison, and would receive appropriate treatment.