Gunmen in Nigeria have attacked a bus in the country's northwestern Sokoto state, causing a fire that killed 23 civilians.

"23 people lost their lives," said the governor's spokesman Muhammad Bello on Wednesday.

The bus was travelling from the small village of Gidan Bawa in Sokoto, near the border with Niger, down to Kaduna state on Monday, said Bello.

"Of the total number of people in the bus which the bandits shot at causing a conflagration, 23 died of fire burns," the statement added, quoting the state police commissioner, Kamaldeen Okunola.

Six others sustained minor injuries and are receiving treatment, he added.

"Security agencies mobilised to the spot of the attack and immediately mounted a patrol that is still ongoing," said Okunola.

It was unclear why the bus was attacked but heavily armed criminals, known locally as bandits, have for years terrorised northwest and central states in Africa's most populous nation.