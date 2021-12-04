Turkey has decided to use "Türkiye" in all kinds of activities and correspondence, instead of phrases such as "Turkey" "Turkei" "Turquie" to strengthen the country's brand.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued the circular to the above effect on Friday.

The circular says the decision aims to preserve the values that come from the deep-rooted history of the Turkish nation.

"The phrase Türkiye represents and expresses the culture, civilisation and values of the Turkish nation in the best way," it said.