Turkey to use 'Türkiye' in all activities to strengthen its brand
"Türkiye" will be used in all kinds of activities and correspondence, instead of phrases such as "Turkey" "Turkei" and "Turquie", according to a circular issued by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
"Türkiye" brand represents thousands of years of experience of the Turkish nation in every field. / AA
December 4, 2021

Turkey has decided to use "Türkiye" in all kinds of activities and correspondence, instead of phrases such as "Turkey" "Turkei" "Turquie" to strengthen the country's brand.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued the circular to the above effect on Friday. 

The circular says the decision aims to preserve the values that come from the deep-rooted history of the Turkish nation.

"The phrase Türkiye represents and expresses the culture, civilisation and values of the Turkish nation in the best way," it said.

"In this context, the phrase "Made in Türkiye" is now being used instead of "Made in Turkey" on our export products, which are the pride of our country in international trade."

"Türkiye" brand represents thousands of years of experience of the Turkish nation in every field.

Turkey's Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun lauded the decision.

“Another valuable step has been taken to strengthen the Turkish brand," he said in a tweet.

