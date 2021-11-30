Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on foreign investors to make long-term investments in Turkey, saying those who have made long-term investments in the country have "always won."

In a wide-ranging interview with Turkish public broadcaster TRT on Tuesday, Erdogan spoke about Turkey's economy, domestic politics as well as Ankara's foreign policy.

"It is time for foreign investors to make long-term investments (in Turkey). Those who have made long-term investments in Turkey have always won, and they will keep winning," he said.

Turkey's economy is expected to grow by over 10 percent by the end of the year 2021, the president said, adding "Our (year-end growth) expectation is at least 10, but it can exceed it."

Erdogan emphasised that Turkey is lowering its current account deficit every month, and hopefully, it will post a current account surplus next year.

"We are no longer posting current account deficit and financing this deficit with external debt, but we are moving towards an economy that gains foreign currency and posting current account surplus," he explained.

"Our new economic model doesn't have a high-interest rates policy that yields hot money flow. We'll support production and export with low-interest rates," he added.

READ MORE:Turkey records second-fastest economic growth among OECD states

On lowering interest rate

Erdogan said his government's focus on increasing investment, employment, production, and export and lowering interest will boost economic growth.