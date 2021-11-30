Barbados has formally declared itself the world's newest republic at the stroke of midnight, removing Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.

During the ceremony on Tuesday, the Royal Standard flag representing the queen was lowered and the governor-general, Dame Sandra Mason, was sworn in as the Caribbean island nation's first president.

Hundreds of people lined Chamberlain Bridge in the capital, Bridgetown. A 21 gun salute fired as the national anthem of Barbados was played over a crowded Heroes Square.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, stood sombrely as Queen Elizabeth's royal standard was lowered and the new Barbados declared.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the leader of Barbados' republican movement, helped lead the ceremony.

READ MORE: Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state

Severing colonial bonds

Barbados severed its last remaining colonial bonds nearly 400 years after the first English ships arrived at the Caribbean island.

The birth of the republic comes 55 years to the day since Barbados declared independence.

Elizabeth II is still queen of 15 other realms including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Jamaica.