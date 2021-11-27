At least two people were killed and 16 others injured in western Niger when protesters clashed with a French military convoy they blocked after it crossed the border from Burkina Faso.

Hamma Mamoudou, the mayor of Tera, told Reuters news agency on Saturday that two of the protesters were killed and 16 others injured during the standoff, "most likely" by gunshots.

French military spokesperson Colonel Pascal Ianni told Reuters earlier that French soldiers and Nigerien military police had fired warning shots to disperse protesters who were trying to pillage and seize trucks.

Ianni said the convoy was then able to continue on its way toward the capital Niamey. He did not immediately respond later to a question about the deaths.

