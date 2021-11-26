Iran's Basij militia has unveiled a video game whose hero is George Floyd, the Black man who was murdered by a white police officer in the US last year.

Iran's Saheb News, which is close to the Basij – a volunteer militia loyal to the establishment – said the game was presented on Tuesday during a digital production conference it held in Tehran.

"Today, the only place where the United States can still present its defeats as victories is on the internet," Basij head Gholamreza Soleimani, who was present for the event, was quoted as saying.

In the "Nejat-e-Azadi" (Defend Freedom) 3D game, developed by the Basij's IT department, the player must overcome obstacles and side-step enemies across 30 levels of difficulty.

The aim of the game should be to rescue Floyd from American police, a high ranking commander in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naghdi, told Iranian tv.

"I thought if we want to have a message to the international audience, we should design a game in which Iranians free this oppressed American from under the knees of American police,” Naghdi said.