Turkey has set a plan to generate $22 billion from tourism in 2021, despite a huge Covid-19 impact on the industry worldwide.

Turkey is ready to welcome more than 28 million foreign tourists in 2021, Turkish culture and tourism minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Wednesday.

Turkey's promotional efforts have played a key role in the recovery, Ersoy told participants at a two-day Economy Summit, which kicked off at a ski resort in the northwestern province of Bursa on Wednesday.

Ersoy said that the nation’s tourism revenues reached $16.8 billion during the first nine months of 2021, while they stood at $12.1 billion in 2020.

The two-day summit has been organised since 2012 at a ski resort in the northwestern province of Bursa, while the last two editions were held virtually because of pandemic measures.

