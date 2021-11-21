TÜRKİYE
Turkey slams Greece’s attempt to push back migrant boats in Aegean sea
"Humanity is once again trampled in the Aegean," says Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay after footage revealed that the Greek coast guard had opened fire on a boat carrying irregular migrants into Turkish territorial waters.
Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates international law. / AFP
November 21, 2021

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay has slammed Greek forces after footage emerged showing irregular migrants, including women and children, being pushed back dangerously.

Oktay tweeted a video on Sunday showing Greek coast guard opening fire on migrants and pushing a boat carrying irregular migrants into Turkish territorial waters, creating turbulence around the boat.

“Humanity is once again trampled in the Aegean! Shame on you!” wrote Vice President Oktay.

Recalling his meeting with European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas on Saturday, Oktay wrote that he conveyed expectations that Greece's inhumane pushbacks are unacceptable and that Frontex and the Greek authorities fulfill their responsibilities.

Earlier on Sunday, the Turkish National Defence Ministry shared a video with Anadolu Agency of Greek Coast Guards pointing guns at refugees, battering and pushing them into Turkish territorial waters.

Sinking migrants

Footage captured at different times shows that Greek forces pushed back irregular migrants, including women and children.

The coast guards can be seen clearly in the footage dragging migrants’ boats into Turkish territorial waters.

The Greek forces also used dangerous manoeuvres and attempted to sink the migrant boat to prevent it from passing.

The footage also includes moments during which Greek forces opened fire in the air and around the boat.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

SOURCE:AA
