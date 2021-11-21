Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay has slammed Greek forces after footage emerged showing irregular migrants, including women and children, being pushed back dangerously.

Oktay tweeted a video on Sunday showing Greek coast guard opening fire on migrants and pushing a boat carrying irregular migrants into Turkish territorial waters, creating turbulence around the boat.

“Humanity is once again trampled in the Aegean! Shame on you!” wrote Vice President Oktay.

Recalling his meeting with European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas on Saturday, Oktay wrote that he conveyed expectations that Greece's inhumane pushbacks are unacceptable and that Frontex and the Greek authorities fulfill their responsibilities.

Earlier on Sunday, the Turkish National Defence Ministry shared a video with Anadolu Agency of Greek Coast Guards pointing guns at refugees, battering and pushing them into Turkish territorial waters.

Sinking migrants