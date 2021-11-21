Four protesters have been injured by French soldiers in the town of Kaya in Burkina Faso during the third day of a civilian blockade against a French military convoy en route to Niger.

Anger is rising in the former French colony over the inability of Burkinabe and international forces to prevent rising violence by militants. State security forces suffered their heaviest loss in years on Sunday when gunmen killed 49 military police officers and four civilians.

A medical source said that "the emergency department at the Kaya hospital received four people with gunshot wounds".

Hundreds of people massed on the road to block the French armoured vehicles' path in the city of Kaya, according to a Reuters reporter there.

One held a handwritten sign that read: "Kaya says to the French army to go home".

The French vehicles eventually pulled off the road into an area protected by metal fencing, where they remained at the end of the afternoon.

Some of the protesters voiced conspiracy theories common in Burkina Faso and neighbouring countries, alleging that the French work with the militants.

"We asked them to open their vehicles so that we have an idea of the contents," one protester, Bassirou Ouedraogo, told Reuters.

