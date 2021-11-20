Ankara’s F-16 procurement from the US is under negotiation, and will be a litmus test for Washington’s “intentions towards Turkey,” said country’s defence industries chief.

The US’ F-16 Block 70 fighters are part of the negotiations which Ankara aims to expand its F-16 fleet with, Ismail Demir added on Friday in an interview with public news agency, Anadolu Agency.

"This will test how good are US administration and Congress' intentions towards Turkey," Demir said.

The atmosphere in Washington is set against Turkey. The US lawmakers in Congress are trying to block military sales to Ankara.

Turkey has invested $1,4 billion F-35 joint fighter jet programme and it is currently in talks with the US government over compensation for the amount.

Washington’s refusal to sell US-made Patriot missile defence systems led Turkey to procure Russian sophisticated S-400 missile defence systems.

Following the defence procurement from Russia, the US government removed its NATO ally Turkey from F-35 fifth generation aircraft program and imposed CAATSA sanctions against Ankara, which includes Ismail Demir.

Stressing that demand for the F-16 Block 70 variant aircrafts is a different issue from Turkey’s modernisation of its F-16 fleet, Demir added that Ankara will take its capabilities a step further.

