US Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he will add legislation to boost US competitiveness with China to a massive defense policy bill the Senate is due to begin considering this week, a boost for a measure that has been stalled for months in the House of Representatives.

"Our supply chain crisis needs attending to and we cannot wait," Schumer said in a Senate speech announcing that the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, would be amended to include the US Innovation and Competition Act, or USICA.

The Senate passed USICA with a strong bipartisan vote in June, but the measure never received a vote in the House of Representatives.

Supporters of the bill have since been working to find a way to pass it and send it to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.

As one of the few major pieces of legislation passed every year, the NDAA often acts as a vehicle for a range of policy issues.