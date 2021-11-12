Moscow, along with Damascus, regularly carries out indiscriminate attacks on Syria’s Idlib with its population of 4 million people. Both Russia and Syria's Assad regime have been repeatedly accused of violating international humanitarian law, according to Amnesty International reports.

On at least 15 instances, Russia and China have blocked UN resolutions against atrocities in Syria due to their veto power in the Security Council, says a UK based human rights watchdog.

In May 2017, Turkey, Russia, and Iran announced they had reached an agreement to establish a de-escalation zone in Idlib, as part of the Astana meetings on the Syrian crisis.

However, it was only after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed on March 5 2020 to end hostilities and attacks on civilians through a new truce in Idlib, that effective de-escalation took place. Sporadic shelling by the regime and other forces still occurs however.

