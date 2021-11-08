The top leaders of China's ruling Communist Party have started a pivotal meeting expected to further firm President Xi Jinping's grip on power.

Some 400 members of the party's powerful Central Committee gathered in Beijing on Monday for the four-day plenary.

State news agency Xinhua said Xi opened the meeting with a work report and "explanations on a draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experience" for the party through its 100-year history.

Monday's meeting, like all meetings of China's secretive leadership, is being held behind closed doors.

Steering the post-pandemic economy as well as the question of Taiwan could also be on the meeting agenda this week.

Rewriting history

The Central Committee resolution would mark the third of its kind in the history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).