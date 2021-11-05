Ankara’s first choice is to be in the US F-35 fighter jet program, and its exclusion from it due to CAATSA sanctions is an unfair and unlawful practice, Turkey's presidential spokesperson said.

Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also addressed decisions reached at the recent G20 summit meeting between US President Joe Biden and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The statement came following the opening of a fine arts university on Thursday.

To that end, Kalin confirmed that the two leaders have agreed to put Turkish-American relations in the right strategic framework.

Turkey has concluded a $1.4 billion payment for the F-35 program, he reminded while noting that a bill is currently moving through the United States House of Representatives to make an exception for India and Australia, both of which are now receiving the Russian S-400 missile defence systems.

If the problem with the F-35 program is not resolved, then “we do not have the luxury of wasting time,” he said.

"We can try to compensate for this with F-16s. The US administration has shown a positive attitude towards this until now. They have a positive approach," he added.

Vital partners

"If the issue here is to impose sanctions only on countries that unilaterally purchase heavy weapons from Russia, why are exceptions made for these countries? If there is no such rule, why are these sanctions being imposed on Turkey?" Kalin notes.