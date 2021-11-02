Turkey has rescued some 256 asylum seekers who were illegally pushed back to Turkish waters by Greece.

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 99 of the asylum seekers off the coast of Kusadasi in the western Aydin province, plus 157 others off the coast of the Aegean province of Izmir, on Tuesday.

Turkey and human rights groups have denounced Greece’s practice of pushbacks.

In addition to violating international law, the pushbacks endanger innocent asylum seekers, including women and young children.

In a separate operation, Turkey's security forces held 32 irregular migrants in the northwestern province of Kirklareli.

READ MORE:Probe finds refugees face illegal pushback at Greece, Croatia borders

Ministers of Turkey and Greece hold talks

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister of Turkey Suleyman Soylu and Greece’s migration and asylum minister met in the Turkey's capital Ankara on Tuesday, according to Turkish sources familiar with the talks.