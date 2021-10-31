Unidentified armed men killed at least five police officers in an attack on security forces in northern Burkina Faso.

Around fifteen of the assailants died during the attack which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, the security ministry said in a statement.

"Early this morning, around 6 AM, unidentified armed individuals attacked the police station in Di," a town located in Sourou province, a security source said.

"Unfortunately, five policemen were killed," the source said, without attributing the attack to any particular group.

"In addition to the five fallen policemen, three others are missing," another source said, adding that "operations are under way to find the missing policemen."

The Sourou province is in the borderlands near Mali, where extremist groups with links to al Qaeda and Daesh have increased attacks in recent years despite international efforts to stamp them out.