WORLD
2 MIN READ
Armed group kills several policemen in northern Burkina Faso
At least five police officers were killed and three others were reported missing in the attack that occurred in Sourou province near Burkina Faso's border with Mali.
Armed group kills several policemen in northern Burkina Faso
This attack was the fourth deadly assault in a week against security forces battling extremist groups in the poor West African country. / Reuters
October 31, 2021

Unidentified armed men killed at least five police officers in an attack on security forces in northern Burkina Faso.

Around fifteen of the assailants died during the attack which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, the security ministry said in a statement.

"Early this morning, around 6 AM, unidentified armed individuals attacked the police station in Di," a town located in Sourou province, a security source said.

"Unfortunately, five policemen were killed," the source said, without attributing the attack to any particular group.

"In addition to the five fallen policemen, three others are missing," another source said, adding that "operations are under way to find the missing policemen."

READ MORE:Burkina Faso in mourning as militant attack death toll climbs

The Sourou province is in the borderlands near Mali, where extremist groups with links to al Qaeda and Daesh have increased attacks in recent years despite international efforts to stamp them out.

Recommended

This attack was the fourth deadly assault in a week against security forces battling extremist groups in the poor West African country.

Burkina Faso has been hit by such attacks since 2015, mostly in the northern and eastern regions close to Mali and Niger but also in the south. 

Extremist attacks have surged across Africa's Sahel region, killing thousands and driving millions from their homes in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

Around 1.2 million people have been displaced and 2,000 people killed by the violence in Burkina Faso alone.

READ MORE: Armed militias recruit vulnerable children in the Central Sahel

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque