Good news for foreigners: Learn Turkish easily through TDS software
Thousands of people have received their Turkish language certificates thanks to the TDS system, which simultaneously evaluates the reading, listening, writing and speaking skills of its candidates.
October 28, 2021

Indigenously developed in Turkey with a home-grown software, The Turkish Language Exam (TDS) project allows foreigners to easily learn the Turkish language and receive certificates. 

Since the beginning of the project in 2015, around 10,000 people have received their certificates through TDS, which measures the reading, listening, writing and speaking skills of the candidates.

The TDS project team has been conducting the online exams since 2015, Mustafa Hurmuzlu, the head of the TDS project, told Anadolu Agency.

 The development of TDS started in 2017 as there were no systems available in Turkey to evaluate four main language skills at the same time, he added.

"We cooperate with several universities, including Gazi University, Hacettepe University, Anadolu University, Social Sciences University of Ankara, Yozgat Bozok University, Cankiri Karatekin University, Tokat Gaziosmanpasa University, Nevsehir Haci Bektas Veli University, Antalya Bilim University and Istanbul Gedik University," Hurmuzlu said.

"Exam centres exist in Istanbul, western Izmir and the capital Ankara, as well as in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Iran," he added.

“We try to open exam centres in countries from which students could come to Turkey to study. It is sufficient for us to have one exam centre in one of the European countries. With the cooperation of universities, the exam’s security, the system’s success and quality are enhanced. This exam system will contribute to the internationalisation of Turkey’s education."

Speaking about the future ambitions of the project, Hurmuzlu said the second version of TDS is already in the process of development. 

"We have added the face recognition application in the new version of the system. This will further increase security," he said. 

"We want everyone who learns Turkish as a foreign language to be able to enter TDS and get a certificate. Candidates can get detailed information on the website called 'turkcedilsinavi.com'," Hurmuzlu added.

