Turkish technology firm Anova has developed an indigenous AC/DC converter for helicopters' weapon systems.

There are currently supply problems for this kind of products on a global scale, says Ibrahim Altunsoy, an electronic design manager at the company.

READ MORE: Turkey’s unmanned attack helicopter exhibited for first time

Altunsoy reports that Anova successfully produced a 2,500-watt modular AC/DC convertor, the first of its kind in the world, adding the 500-watt models will be on the market this year.