Turkish firm develops AC/DC converter for helicopter weapon systems
Ibrahim Altunsoy, an electronic design manager at the technology company, Anova said the convertor just arrived amid a global supply shortage.
Turkish technology firm Anova develops an indigenous 500 Watt AC/DC converter for helicopter weapon systems. / AA
October 28, 2021

Turkish technology firm Anova has developed an indigenous AC/DC converter for helicopters' weapon systems. 

There are currently supply problems for this kind of products on a global scale, says Ibrahim Altunsoy, an electronic design manager at the company.

Altunsoy reports that Anova successfully produced a 2,500-watt modular AC/DC convertor, the first of its kind in the world, adding the 500-watt models will be on the market this year.

While the delivery time for foreign supplied AC/DC converters takes 30-40 weeks, deliveries of domestic supplies only take 4-6 weeks, he said.

Altunsoy added that convertors will also be available for ships, submarines and electric-powered rail vehicles.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
