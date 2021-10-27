First talks between Turkey and the United States have concluded, aimed at resolving the dispute over Ankara's removal from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.

The talks took place in Ankara on October 27. While the outcomes of the talks have yet to be concluded, Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth announced that "discussions were productive."

A future delegation will convene in Washington, D.C. in coming months.

Amid rising rapprochement between the two nations, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan also discussed US-Turkey defence ties and the importance of dialogue in resolving disagreements on a call with Turkey's presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin earlier in the day.