President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said western ambassadors in Turkey took a step back, and will be more careful in their statements about the country's internal affairs.

Erdogan said the envoys had issued a new statement that "shows they have taken a step back from the slander against our country", adding, "They will be more careful now."

"Our intention is absolutely not to create a crisis but to protect our sovereign rights," Erdogan said following a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

"The ambassadors who issued the statement on the Kavala case directly target Turkey's jurisdiction, right of sovereignty," he added.

Erdogan added that anyone who does not respect the independence of Turkey and the sensitivities of the Turkish nation cannot live in this country, regardless of their title.

The ambassadors of US, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden shared a joint statement on social media last week, calling for Kavala's release, claiming the ongoing case has cast a shadow over Turkey.

READ MORE: Western envoys announce compliance with Vienna Convention over Kavala row

Diplomatic row