The 10 western envoys in Turkey have announced that they abide by Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which calls on the envoys not to interfere in the internal affairs of the states they serve in.

The countries announcing their compliance on Monday were the US, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Germany and France.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the announcements by the embassies, according to presidential sources.

The statements came after the embassies in Turkey last week called for the release of Osman Kavala, a Turkish businessman who has been imprisoned over his alleged role in the 2013 Gezi Park protests and subsequent riots.

'Meddling' in internal affairs

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry had summoned the ambassadors of these countries, accusing them of meddling in the Turkish judiciary.