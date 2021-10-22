Violent clashes have erupted between Pakistan's security forces and Islamists in the eastern city of Lahore, killing at least two policemen and two demonstrators.

The incident happened on Friday after thousands of activists launched their “long march" from the city toward the capital, Islamabad, demanding that the government release the leader of their outlawed party.

The rallygoers had set out for Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, the head of the Tehreek-e-Labbiak Pakistan party.

Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over publishing caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

Pakistan has deployed police and paramilitary personnel to prevent the demonstrators from leaving Lahore. Authorities also suspended cellular service in parts of Lahore and blocked roads.

The situation worsened when police tried to stop the rallygoers, witnesses said.

Tense situation

The violence disrupted normal life in parts of Lahore, where residents were facing problems in reaching home because of the closure of some roads and continued clashes between police and protesters.

Rizvi's party said they were peaceful and that police suddenly started firing tear gas shells.

Sajid Saifi, a spokesman for Rizvi's party, blamed police and paramilitary forces for initiating the violence.