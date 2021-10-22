China's troubled property giant Evergrande has made a key offshore interest payment a day ahead of a weekend deadline, averting a default for now.

The crisis at one of the nation's biggest property developers, which is drowning in $300 billion of debt, has hammered investor sentiment and fuelled fears of a spillover into the wider economy.

Evergrande is reported to have missed at least $150 million in offshore bond payments in late September and early October but agreed a deal in September to pay interest on a domestic bond.

But on Friday, the state-backed Securities Times said the embattled developer had wired an $83.5 million offshore payment first due on September 23, citing "relevant channels".

It said bondholders would receive the payout before Saturday – the end of a 30-day grace period.

Fears that Evergrande could collapse and send shockwaves through the Chinese economy have rattled buyers and markets, and shares plunged as the group resumed trading Thursday after a two-week halt.

But shares in the group were trading up Friday morning on the news, climbing around five percent at the open.