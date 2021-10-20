TÜRKİYE
Turkey signs energy, defence deals with Nigeria
President Erdogan met Nigerian counterpart Buhari at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, with both leaders vowing to deepen ties and cooperation.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari speak at press conference in Abuja, Nigeria. October 20, 2021. / AA
October 20, 2021

Turkey and Nigeria have signed multiple bilateral agreements, extending from energy to defence.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari welcomed Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday at an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace in the capital Abuja. 

After one-on-one and delegate meetings between the two sides, Erdogan announced the signing of seven deals aimed at helping expand existing bilateral ties. 

"2022 will mark 60 years of relations with Nigeria," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Buhari, sharing that current bilateral trade stands at $2B. 

Buhari said the two sides signed agreements on defence, energy, mining and hydrocarbon. 

One of the bilateral agreements aims at avoiding double taxation and tax evasion whereas others touch on cooperation between both foreign ministries and at a youth level.

"We are strengthening our cooperation in military defence and security issues with Nigeria, which is fighting terrorist organisations, armed gangs, and piracy," Erdogan said, offering condolences on a recent terror attack in Goronyo.

High-level Turkish delegation marks first presidential visit

He said Turkey continues to share "necessary information" on the terror group FETO's illegal activities in Nigeria.

Erdogan, first lady Emine, and a large Turkish delegation were earlier welcomed by a guard of honour.

Accompanying Erdogan is a group of top Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin.

The president on Sunday started a four-day tour of three African countries, including Angola, Togo, and Nigeria.

Erdogan's tour, set to end later on Wednesday, is considered significant for new cooperation opportunities in Africa.

The West African country of Nigeria boasts Africa’s biggest economy, with a gross domestic product of some $500 billion, according to estimates.

READ MORE:Erdogan kicks off African tour in a bid to strengthen ties with continent

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
