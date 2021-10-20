Social media giant Facebook is planning to rebrand itself with a new name next week.

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about the name change at the company's annual Connect conference on Oct. 28, the Verge reported on Tuesday.

But it could be unveiled sooner, it added.

In response, Facebook said it does not comment on "rumour or speculation."

The news comes at a time when the company is facing increasing US government scrutiny over its business practices.

Lawmakers from both parties have excoriated the company, illustrating the rising anger in Congress with Facebook.

Not uncommon tendency

The rebranding would position Facebook's social media app as one of many products under a parent company, which will also oversee groups like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and more, the Verge report added.