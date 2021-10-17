Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has begun his four-day diplomatic tour to Angola, Nigeria and Togo in a bid to tighten political, humanitarian, economic and cultural ties.

"We're becoming Africa's leading trade partner," Erdogan said on Sunday during a press conference in Istanbul before his departure.

"Our relations with African countries are not based on colonialism and we want to succeed together with our brothers and sisters across the continent," Erdogan said.

The trip is significant as Turkey is hosting two important events in Istanbul: a two-day Turkey-Africa 3rd Economy and Business Summit on Oct 21, and a two-day Turkey-Africa 3rd Partnership Summit on Dec 17.

Turkey aims to contribute to the economic and social development of the continent with peace and stability, as well as to develop bilateral relations on the basis of equal partnership and mutual benefit.

To this effect, the number of Turkish embassies in Africa has increased from just 12 in 2002 to 43 in 2021.

