At least 25 people have died and a dozen are feared missing after a day of torrential rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Residents were cut off in parts of the coastal state of Kerala as the rains, which started to intensify from late on Friday, swelled rivers and flooded roads.

Some 11 bodies have been found so far in Idukki district and another 14 in Kottayam district, officials told AFP, after the areas were hit by landslides and flash floods.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and at least 100 relief camps have been set up, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

The army, navy and airforce are assisting with flood relief and rescue operations.