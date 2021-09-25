The two Canadians who were detained by Beijing for more than 1000 days returned home, local media reported, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received them.

Footage from TV channel CTV showed Trudeau welcoming businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig when they arrived in the western Canadian city of Calgary.

The Prime Minister's Office did not offer an immediate comment.

Late on Friday, Trudeau told reporters the two Canadians had left Chinese airspace, shortly after Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou flew out of Canada after reaching an agreement with US prosecutors, ending her extradition hearing.

The Two Michaels, as they have become known in Canada, had been arrested and imprisoned on espionage charges in the days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

The seemingly tit-for-tat arrests soured Canada-China relations.

Meng, US reach agreement

Earlier, a Canadian judge ended extradition proceedings against Meng and lifted her bail conditions, allowing her to return to China for the first time since her arrest in Vancouver's international airport at the behest of US authorities on December 1, 2018.

The Canadian judge's move followed an agreement she made with the US Justice Department to suspend fraud charges against her.

The United States applauded the two men's release, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying his country was "pleased" by the Chinese move and "stands with the international community in welcoming the decision by People's Republic of China authorities" to free the Canadians.

READ MORE: Huawei executive Wanzhou freed in Canada after deal with US prosecutors

'A 1,000 days'

Both Kovrig and Spavor were put on trial in March of this year. In August, Spavor was sentenced to 11 years in prison, while there had been no decision in Kovrig's case.