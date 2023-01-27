A gunman has killed at least seven people and wounded three others in a synagogue on the outskirts of occupied East Jerusalem, a day after Israel killed nine Palestinians in deadliest raid in occupied West Bank in years.

Police said the gunman arrived at around 8.15 pm [local time] on Friday and opened fire, hitting a number of people before he was killed by police.

TV footage showed several victims lying in the road outside the synagogue being tended to by emergency workers.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack in Neve Yaakov, an illegal Jewish settler neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed Palestinian territory.

The attack, which police described as a "terrorist incident", underlined fears of an escalation in violence after months of clashes in the West Bank culminating in a deadly Israeli raid in Jenin on Thursday that killed at least nine Palestinians.

A 10th Palestinian was killed by Israeli troops in a separate attack.

Israeli police identified the attacker as a 21-year-old East Jerusalem resident who apparently acted alone. His father was reportedly arrested by the Israeli military.

In a sign of the potential for further escalation, three Palestinians were taken to hospital after being shot in an incident near the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

The identity of their attacker was not initially clear.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of one of the hardline nationalist parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government visited the site of the attack, where he was greeted with a mixture of cheers and boos.

Netanyahu also visited the attack site.

Attack condemned

Türkiye condemned the "terrorist attack" and expressed concern that attacks, which have recently increased in the region, will set off a new spiral of violence.

"We call on all parties to moderation and take the necessary measures to stop such incidents. We offer our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," the Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.