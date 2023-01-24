Brazil's military should evict illegal gold miners who have caused malnutrition and starvation in a region of the Yanomami reservation near the Venezuelan border, Indigenous Health Secretary Weibe Tapeba has said.

"It looks like a concentration camp," Tapeba, a doctor appointed to the position by Brazil's new government, said in a radio interview on Tuesday.

Tapeba said 700 members of the community were going hungry, and healthcare is non-existent due to the presence of well-armed gold miners that scared away medical workers from the health post and block people from bringing in supplies of medicine and food.

Brazil's Ministry of Health on Friday declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest Indigenous reservation, following reports of children dying of malnutrition and other diseases brought by gold mining.

On Saturday, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited the state following the publication of photos showing Yanomami children and elderly people so thin their ribs were visible.

"It's an extreme calamity, many Yanomami are suffering from malnutrition and there is a total absence of the Brazilian state," Tapeba said.

Gold miners' invasion

An invasion by more than 20,000 wildcat gold miners has contaminated the rivers with mercury that has poisoned the fish the Yanomami eat he said, citing children with their hair falling out due to the mercury used to separate gold from ore.

"Health teams cannot get here because of the heavily armed bandits. This can only be resolved by removing the gold miners, and that can only be done by the armed forces," he said.