A building collapsed in a neighbourhood in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo early Sunday, killing at least 16 people, including one child, regime media have reported.

The five-storey building housing about 30 people in the Sheikh Maksoud neighbourhood collapsed overnight, according to the reports.

Water leakages had weakened the structure's foundation, they said.

Dozens of firefighters, first responders, and residents covered in debris and dust were searching through the rubble for the remaining residents with drills and a bulldozer.

Some relatives of the tenants waited anxiously nearby, while others mourned at the entrance of a nearby hospital as the bodies arrived in ambulances and on the back of trucks.

Hawar News initially reported that seven people were killed and three were injured, two of them critically.

