Türkiye has strongly condemned the burning of the Quran in front of its embassy in Sweden's Stockholm.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the vile attack on our holy book, the Quran, in Sweden today, despite our repeated warnings earlier," a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"Permitting this anti-Islam act, which targets Muslims and insults our sacred values, under the guise of 'freedom of expression' is completely unacceptable. This is an outright hate crime."

The burning of Islam's holy book took place under the protection of Swedish police.

Türkiye called on Swedish authorities to take necessary measures against the perpetrators of the hate crime, further inviting all countries as well as international organisations to take concrete steps in solidarity against anti-Muslim hate.

"This despicable act is yet another example of the alarming level that Islamophobia and racist and discriminatory movements have reached in Europe," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

READ MORE: Türkiye summons Swedish envoy over permission to burn Quran in Stockholm

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has urged Sweden to act immediately for preventing hatred-filled provocations against Ankara and fight against those who target Islam.

"Swedish authorities cannot hide behind the excuses such as freedom of expression and assembly," Altun said on Twitter.

"The Swedish authorities must wake up to the reality of terror groups intent on preventing Sweden’s NATO membership by poisoning their relationship with us," he added.

'Crime against humanity'

Earlier today, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he hoped the Swedish authorities would not allow a protest that includes burning the Quran.

Cavusoglu said the protest could not be classified as freedom of expression.

Meanwhile, Ankara cancelled Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson's upcoming visit to Türkiye in response to Sweden's permission for the hateful act to go ahead.