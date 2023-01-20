Türkiye has taken over the helm of NATO's Response Force Maritime Component from the UK for one year.

The command of the NATO component will be performed by the Turkish Maritime Force (TURMARFOR) until January 31, 2024.

Rear Admiral Huseyin Tigli, head of TURMARFOR and the Turkish Surface Action Forces, said NATO has five headquarters with this capability and TURMARFOR’s headquarters is one of these five.

Tigli said it has a large headquarters that can plan and coordinate such a comprehensive operation and coordinate the command.

"Giving such a capable headquarters structure to NATO's service shows the importance Türkiye attaches to NATO,” he added.

READ MORE:Sweden's defence chief to visit Ankara over NATO bid