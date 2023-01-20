TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye assumes NATO's Response Force Maritime Component command
The command of the NATO component will be performed by the Turkish Maritime Force and Türkiye will hand over the task to Italy a year later.
Türkiye assumes NATO's Response Force Maritime Component command
Türkiye is currently NATO's second largest army. / AA Archive
January 20, 2023

Türkiye has taken over the helm of NATO's Response Force Maritime Component from the UK for one year.

The command of the NATO component will be performed by the Turkish Maritime Force (TURMARFOR) until January 31, 2024.

Rear Admiral Huseyin Tigli, head of TURMARFOR and the Turkish Surface Action Forces, said NATO has five headquarters with this capability and TURMARFOR’s headquarters is one of these five.

Tigli said it has a large headquarters that can plan and coordinate such a comprehensive operation and coordinate the command.

"Giving such a capable headquarters structure to NATO's service shows the importance Türkiye attaches to NATO,” he added.

READ MORE:Sweden's defence chief to visit Ankara over NATO bid

Recommended

Collective defence

Cuneyt Talayman, a Turkish Navy official and the secretary general of TURMARFOR, said NATO high readiness naval component commands were created to command its operations in case of crisis and war.

Noting that the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Türkiye already have these kinds of headquarters, Talayman said Germany is on its way to achieving it.

Possible missions were determined as collective defence, contributing to the protection of territorial integrity, peace support operations, embargo operations, the protection of critical infrastructure and security and pioneer force operations, he added.

TURMARFOR’s headquarters started its activities in 2020 with the appointment of the core staff, he said.

Türkiye will hand over the task to Italy a year later.

READ MORE: US, Germany bicker over tanks as Kiev desperately needs military aid

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years