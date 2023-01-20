WORLD
At least 145 people feared dead in DRC boat tragedy
Boat carrying 200 passengers was travelling to neighbouring Republic of Congo when it sank in Lulonga River overnight on Tuesday, leaving 145 people unaccounted for — presumed dead now — officials say, adding 55 people survived disaster.
Boat sinkings causing dozens of fatalities are all too common in remote parts of Democratic Republic of Congo, where travel by road is at times impossible. / TRTWorld
January 20, 2023

At least 145 passengers are missing and feared dead after a motorised boat overloaded with goods and animals sank at night on a river in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], authorities said.

About 55 people survived the disaster, officials said on Thursday. 

The boat had been travelling to neighbouring Republic of Congo when it capsized in the Lulonga River late on Tuesday near the town of Basankusu.

Jean-Pierre Wangela, the president of civil society groups in the area, told journalists that at least 145 people were missing. 

He blamed overloading for the boat's demise, but said that locals have few other options. "There were roughly 200 people on board."

"There's no other means of transport currently in our province and here in the territory of Basankusu," he said.

Boat sinkings causing dozens of fatalities are all too common in remote parts of DRC, where travel by road is at times impossible. 

Many watercraft are overloaded with goods and people who don’t know how to swim. 

Rescue operations are extremely limited in remote parts of the African country.

In October, more than 40 people died on the Congo River in Equateur province under similar circumstances.

SOURCE:AA, AP
