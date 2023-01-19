New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern steps down, citing burnout. Her shocking resignation was quick to evoke praise and admiration worldwide as she guided her country through delicate times.

She became the youngest female head of state, aged 37 in 2017 when she was elected as New Zealand's prime minister through popular vote. In 2020, Finland's Sanna Marin superseded her as the youngest female prime minister but Ardern continued to garner praise for her "fearlessness and courage" and for breaking "glass ceilings".

Here are some of the most memorable yet challenging moments of her six-year prime ministerial term.

Child Poverty Reduction Act:

As the 40th prime minister of New Zealand, Ardern described child poverty as “a stain on New Zealand” and committed herself to taking care of the nation's well-being by focusing on the welfare of its younger generation. Proposing a range of measures to be put into law to tackle the decade-old issue of child poverty, she set a goal to "halve child poverty and reduce it to 10 percent of children". Arden is yet to achieve the desired results on the front, however.

Christchurch Mosque shooting: