Israel's Supreme Court has ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remove a senior minister over a past criminal conviction, in a setback for the new right-wing coalition government.

Wednesday's 10-to-one ruling on Shas party leader Aryeh Deri looks likely to further stoke tensions between the Cabinet and Israel's Supreme Court over government reform plans which aim to rein in the top court.

"Most of the judges have determined that this appointment is extremely unreasonable and thus the prime minister must remove him from office," said a court summary of the ruling.

There was no immediate response from Netanyahu, who returned to office in December at the head of a hard-right government.

Deri's Shas Party condemned the ruling.

