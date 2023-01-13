Fast News

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu expresses support for planned reforms that would allow politicians to override Supreme Court decisions and change the way judges are appointed.

Netanyahu, already Israel's longest-serving PM, returned to power in late December to head the most right-wing government in Israel's history. (AFP Archive)

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected accusations that his government's judicial reforms would undermine democracy.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin has announced a series of measures which would allow politicians to override Supreme Court decisions and change the way judges are appointed.

An open letter published on Thursday by 11 former prosecutors said the reforms threaten to destroy Israel's judiciary.

The same day, the country's top judge, in rare public criticism, called the planned overhaul an "unbridled attack", while hundreds of lawyers rallied outside a Tel Aviv court in protest.

Netanyahu, who is being tried for corruption, rejected the claims on Friday, saying: "When they said that the least modification (of the justice system) is the destruction of democracy, this is not only an erroneous argument."

"It is also an argument that doesn't allow the reaching of agreements that we should reach through dialogue," he added, in comments issued by video.

Netanyahu, already Israel's longest-serving prime minister, returned to power in late December to head the most right-wing government in Israel's history.

The Knesset's constitutional committee has begun discussing the plan.

READ MORE: Israel unveils plan to clip Supreme Court's powers; opposition cries 'coup'

Israeli Supreme Court President Esther Hayut denounced in a speech yesterday Netanyahu's far-right government’s plan to radically overhaul Israel’s judicial and legal system, saying it would deal a “fatal blow” to the country’s democratic identity. pic.twitter.com/akdv6lQeYU — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 13, 2023

'Mortal blow'

Supreme Court president Esther Hayut had told a legal conference Thursday that "the justice minister's new plan is not one to fix the legal system, but to crush it."

"If the plan is realised, [Israel's] 75th anniversary will be remembered as the year the country's democratic integrity suffered a mortal blow," he said.

The proposed measures, if adopted by parliament, would hand more powers to members of the legislature in appointing judges.

Israeli judges are currently picked through a panel of magistrates, lawyers and politicians, under the supervision of the justice ministry.

The justice minister has also proposed a "derogation clause" which would allow parliament to annul a Supreme Court decision with a simple majority vote.

Some within the new government allege the judiciary has accumulated too much authority.

Analysts say such a clause could allow lawmakers to uphold any annulment of the corruption charges Netanyahu is being tried on, should parliament vote to absolve him and the Supreme Court then rule against it.

Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli prime minister indicted while in office.

He denies the charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Levin, a lawyer, said he had thought about his judicial reform for two decades.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies