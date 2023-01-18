Türkiye has an important partnership with the US on the global stage and Washington views Ankara as "an important ally," Pentagon has said.

Speaking on the Pentagon's possible message to Congress on the conclusion of a deal to sell F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder said it is a congressional decision to make, adding "the United States and Türkiye share an alliance and they're an important partner, not only in the region but around the world."

Asked how important this potential sale is for military relations, which have been strained over the years due to several issues, he stressed that the US views Türkiye as "an important ally."

"Certainly when it comes to the bilateral relationship between the United States and Türkiye, we've always said that Türkiye is an important partner and important ally."

"And so we'll continue to work closely with Türkiye's leaders on how we can bolster that relationship and ensure that our mutual defence needs are considered," he added.

Jets and modernisation kits