TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
'Absurd': Türkiye slams Sweden's refusal to probe threats against Erdogan
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu calls out Swedish authorities for not investigating what he describes as "hate crime" carried out by PKK terror supporters against the Turkish leader.
'Absurd': Türkiye slams Sweden's refusal to probe threats against Erdogan
Cavusoglu spoke at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Ankara, Türkiye's capital. / AA
January 17, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has lashed out at Sweden's refusal to prosecute supporters of the PKK terror group for last week's provocative demonstrations and threats against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Stockholm.

"The (Swedish) prosecutor office's decision to not probe the incident is extremely absurd, we all know what the rule of law means," Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Türkiye's capital, Ankara.

His remarks came after PKK supporters gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the Swedish capital last week and hung upside down an effigy of the Turkish leader.

"This is a racist and hateful act that includes a hate crime, this is against universal values and is a crime according to international law," Cavusoglu said about the incident.

Cavusoglu also reminded Sweden of the memorandum it signed at a NATO summit last June to address Türkiye's security concerns.

"When you look at Sweden's testimony in the memorandum, do they have a promise to fight them (terrorists)? Yes, they have. Secondly, we are talking about freedom of expression. Is this attack, this provocation a racist attack? Yes," he said.

He said Sweden will "either fall victim to the mines laid by terrorists, or we will all walk forward by considering the safety of us and fulfilling the commitments in the memorandum."

"The decision here is on Sweden," he said.

READ MORE:PKK provocation against Türkiye in Sweden 'racist' and 'hate crime'

Recommended

Ankara's security concerns

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in May 2022, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine.

But Türkiye – a NATO member for more than 70 years – voiced objections, accusing the two countries of tolerating and even supporting terror groups, including the PKK and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Last June, Türkiye and the two Nordic countries signed a memorandum to address Ankara's security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership in the alliance.

Türkiye has praised some steps taken by Sweden and Finland but says the countries need to do more to show their firm stance against terrorism and terror groups that threaten Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year armed campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Meanwhile, FETO orchestrated a failed coup in Türkiye in 2016, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 were wounded.

FETO was also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

READ MORE: Cavusoglu calls Turkish student denied internship in Sweden over NATO bid

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years