Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has lashed out at Sweden's refusal to prosecute supporters of the PKK terror group for last week's provocative demonstrations and threats against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Stockholm.

"The (Swedish) prosecutor office's decision to not probe the incident is extremely absurd, we all know what the rule of law means," Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Türkiye's capital, Ankara.

His remarks came after PKK supporters gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the Swedish capital last week and hung upside down an effigy of the Turkish leader.

"This is a racist and hateful act that includes a hate crime, this is against universal values and is a crime according to international law," Cavusoglu said about the incident.

Cavusoglu also reminded Sweden of the memorandum it signed at a NATO summit last June to address Türkiye's security concerns.

"When you look at Sweden's testimony in the memorandum, do they have a promise to fight them (terrorists)? Yes, they have. Secondly, we are talking about freedom of expression. Is this attack, this provocation a racist attack? Yes," he said.

He said Sweden will "either fall victim to the mines laid by terrorists, or we will all walk forward by considering the safety of us and fulfilling the commitments in the memorandum."

"The decision here is on Sweden," he said.

