Suspected cartel shooting at California home leaves several dead
Six people — including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby — are killed in a shooting incident at a home in California that is likely connected to Mexican drug cartels, US authorities say.
Many of the victims were shot in the head, including the baby, police say. / AA Archive
January 16, 2023

Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and a six-month-old baby, have been killed in a shooting at a home in Goshen, California, authorities said, describing the attack as targeted and calling it a "horrific massacre."

Six victims were shot dead at the 6800 Block of Harvest Road, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters on Monday.

Boudreaux added there were at least two suspects who had not been caught.

"We also believe that this is not a random act of violence. We believe that this was a targeted family. We believe that there are gang associations involved in this scene, as well as potential narcotics investigations," Boudreaux said.

The official added that narcotics search warrants were conducted by the sheriff's office at that resident last week.

Authorities responded early morning on Monday after multiple shots were heard and found the victims as they arrived on the scene. Some victims were found in the street while others were found in the house.

One victim was found alive and wounded when authorities arrived on the scene and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux did not immediately share further details.

"I do have more information but I'm not at liberty to discuss at this point," he said. "We have potential information, which will hopefully lead to potential suspects."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
