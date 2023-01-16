The number of unemployed globally will touch 208 million in 2023, with employment growth expected to slow down sharply to one percent compared to two percent in 2022, as the world reels from the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine, high inflation and tighter monetary policy.

The number of unemployed people is expected to rise by three million in 2023, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday.

Meanwhile, inflation will eat into real wages, the ILO added in the report on global trends coordinated by Richard Samans, Director of the ILO's Research Department.

"The slowdown in global employment growth means that we don't expect the losses incurred during the Covid-19 crisis to be recovered before 2025," said Samans.

The scarcity of new jobs will hit countries at a time when many are still recovering from the economic shock of the global pandemic and the coronavirus is tearing through China after Beijing lifted tight lockdown restrictions.

