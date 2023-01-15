Tens of thousands of people in Spain marched through the capital, Madrid, to demand an end to the cutbacks and privatisation affecting the region's crisis-hit public healthcare services.

Banging drums and chanting slogans, the protesters packed the main boulevard running past the city's El Prado museum on Sunday as part of a so-called Marea Blanca, or 'white tide' demonstration that drew 30,000 people, according to a regional government spokesperson.

Primary care services in the Madrid area have been under huge pressure for years due to a lack of resources and staff, forcing more people to turn to hospital emergency departments which are now overwhelmed with patients in a situation that echoes across Spain.

This week, the SEMES emergency service workers association said Madrid's A&E departments had seen a "10 to 20 percent" increase in patients while the ADSP, which also represents health professionals in Madrid, said 300 people were waiting in corridors for a bed.

At the march, dozens of people held up a huge banner reading: "No to cuts and privatisation and yes to healthcare and public services".

Others held up placards demanding the resignation of the region's right-wing leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso and saying, "Healthcare cuts are a criminal act".

