Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest death in a months-long spiral of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

The circumstances behind the death on Sunday were not immediately clear.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Ahmad Kahla, 45.

A statement from the ministry said the death was reported near the town of Silwad, north of Ramallah, without giving further details.

Eyewitnesses told Palestinian state-run Wafa news agency that the man was shot after a verbal altercation with Israeli soldiers and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Israel's Channel 12 reported that a Palestinian man was shot in a suspected knife attack.

The Israeli military did not comment on the reports.

Tensions have been surging for months in the occupied territory, where the Israeli military has been staging nightly arrest raids since last spring.

On Saturday, three Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank.

Deadliest year since 2004

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B'Tselem, making it the deadliest year since 2004.