Tens of thousands of Israelis have demonstrated in three major cities against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government's judicial reform plans, with organisers accusing his cabinet of undermining democratic rule weeks after his reelection.

After President Isaac Herzog appealed to polarised politicians to "lower the temperatures" of the debates, organisers of the demonstrations on Saturday — held under chilly winter rain — sought to strike a note of national unity in the country of just over nine million.

"Take an Israeli flag in one hand, an umbrella in the other, and come out to protect democracy and law in the State of Israel," said centrist ex-defence minister Benny Gantz, who attended the Tel Aviv rally but, like other opposition figures, was not due to address it.

"We Are Preserving Our Shared Home," read one demonstrator's placard. Netanyahu was guilty of a "legal putsch", said another.

Protesters braved the rain for the rally, brandishing signs with slogans decrying a "government of shame" and urging: "bring down the dictator", the AFP news agency reported.

"Bibi (Netanyahu) doesn't want a democracy, we don't need fascists in the Knesset," read one sign at the Tel Aviv protest, referring to the Israeli parliament.

Israeli media put the number in attendance at some 80,000 in Tel Aviv, with thousands more at protests in Jerusalem and Haifa.

Social media footage showed a small number of Palestinian flags on display, in defiance of Netanyahu's far-right allies. One of these, National Security Ministry Itamar Ben-Gvir, told Kan TV he wanted such flags removed but was awaiting the opinion of the attorney-general before ordering any crackdown by police.

READ MORE:Thousands of Israelis protest policies of 'settler government'