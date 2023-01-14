WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli army kills two young Palestinians in occupied West Bank: ministry
The Palestinian Health Ministry names the two young men killed as Ezzedine Bassem Hamamra, 24, and Amjad Adnan Khaliliya, 23.
Israeli army kills two young Palestinians in occupied West Bank: ministry
The Israeli army says in a brief statement that it has launched "counterterrorism activity" near the village, during which "suspects shot live fire" at them from a passing vehicle. / AFP
January 14, 2023

Two Palestinians have been killed during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The two young men were shot dead on Saturday by Israeli forces "during an assault on the village of Jaba, south of Jenin" in the north of the occupied West Bank, the ministry said.

No further details were provided on the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The Israeli army said in a brief statement that it had launched "counterterrorism activity" near the village, during which "suspects shot live fire" at them from a passing vehicle.

"The soldiers responded with live fire. Hits were identified," it said, adding that no Israeli soldiers were reported injured.

READ MORE:Israeli troops kill three Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids

Palestinian death toll rising

The Palestinian health ministry named the two young men killed as Ezzedine Bassem Hamamra, 24, and Amjad Adnan Khaliliya, 23.

Recommended

A third Palestinian, 19-year-old Yazen Samer Jaabari, died of his injuries after he was shot by Israeli forces earlier this month, the ministry said.

He was wounded during an Israeli army operation on January 2 in the village of Kafr Dan, near Jenin, in which two other Palestinians were killed, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The latest deaths bring up to 12 the toll of Palestinians killed this year during violence in the occupied West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967.

Israeli forces have launched near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank following a wave of deadly attacks in Israel last year.

The surge in bloodshed last year saw at least 26 Israelis and 200 Palestinians killed across Israel and the occupied West Bank, according to an AFP news agency tally.

More than 150 of the fatalities were in the occupied West Bank.

READ MORE: Palestinian shot dead by Israeli troops in occupied West Bank raid

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot