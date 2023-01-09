BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
40% of German companies fear economy will shrink in 2023: survey
The Cologne-based German Economic Institute says businesses expect production disruptions despite the cooling of gas prices affected by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
40% of German companies fear economy will shrink in 2023: survey
The picture is barely brighter in the German industry, where 39 percent of surveyed companies forecast a decline, driven by a cautious assessment in the consumer and basic industries. / Reuters Archive
January 9, 2023

Four out of ten German companies expect business to shrink in 2023, a survey by the German Economic Institute (IW) has shown, blaming high energy costs, supply chain issues and the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

"The risk of a gas shortage in the 2022/23 winter season is no longer as present as it was in the summer of 2022, and energy prices have also retreated since then. However, they remain at a high level and production disruptions cannot be ruled out," the IW said on Monday in the survey seen by the Reuters news agency.

"Moreover, it will only become clear in the course of 2023 how extensive gas and energy supply can be built up for the next winter and the extent of any possible disruptions that could occur in 2023," added the survey report by the German Economic Institute.

The survey of around 2,500 companies showed that about a third of companies expect output to stagnate, and the remaining quarter predicts business will grow.

Germany's economy, Europe's largest, is forecast to shrink by 0.3 percent next year, the most among G7 nations, according to the International Monetary Fund, hit by a sudden halt of gas flows from Russia, its former main supplier, since the start of the Ukraine war.

Recommended

The outlook is particularly bleak in the German construction sector, where more than half of the companies surveyed by IW expect a decline in production and just 15 percent anticipate more business.

The picture is barely brighter in industry, where 39 percent of surveyed companies forecast a decline, driven by a cautious assessment in the consumer and basic industries.

READ MORE:Germany's industrial orders crash as foreign demands drop

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting
NASA, NOAA to launch joint mission to shield earth from solar storms
Drones disrupt Copenhagen, Oslo airports amid NATO tensions over alleged Russian airspace breaches
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US